ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

