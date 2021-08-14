Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in APA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in APA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.