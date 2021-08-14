Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,203,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE opened at $410.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

