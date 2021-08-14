Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,404 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

BHLB opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

