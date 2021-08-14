Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. CQS US LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $17,806,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

