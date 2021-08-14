Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.41 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Mesa Laboratories worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,122 shares of company stock worth $7,635,775. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $278.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

