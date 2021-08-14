Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

