Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POWL opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

