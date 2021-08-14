PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Richard Matthews bought 106,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
