PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Richard Matthews bought 106,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

