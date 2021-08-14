Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%.

PHUN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,889. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

PHUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

