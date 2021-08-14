Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,941,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,494,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

