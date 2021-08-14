PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 379,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,290. The company has a market cap of $149.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

