PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.34. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 11,465 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.47.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

