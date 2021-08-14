PGGM Investments Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

