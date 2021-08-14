PGGM Investments Sells 7,353 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lear were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Lear by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lear by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.49. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.