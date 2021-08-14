PGGM Investments Sells 250,789 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,789 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

JNPR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

