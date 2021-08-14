PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $149.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

