PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

SEE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

