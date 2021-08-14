Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

