Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

