Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avalara by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Avalara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $165.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.95. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

