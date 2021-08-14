Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSE:SQM opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

