Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,966 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $131.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.