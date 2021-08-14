Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 1,469,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,227. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

