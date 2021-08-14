Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 4,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 325,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

