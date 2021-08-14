PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

PMT stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

