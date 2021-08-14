Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 14,275 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Immersion worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 29.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,337. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

