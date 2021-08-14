Penbrook Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 6,784,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.