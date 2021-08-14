Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,378. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

