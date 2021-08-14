Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

