Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.73. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

