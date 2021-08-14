Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,470. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

