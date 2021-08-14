Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Paysafe to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $10.20 on Friday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

