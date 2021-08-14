Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $250.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $249.96 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $463.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $475.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

