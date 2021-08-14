Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

