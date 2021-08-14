PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.85 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and $4.85 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00972424 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.