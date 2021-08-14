Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

PTVE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

