Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of OYST opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.31. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.