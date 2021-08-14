Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

