Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Sells $953,750.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $38.63 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

