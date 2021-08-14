OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

