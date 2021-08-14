Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 171 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,182,420. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FELE stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

