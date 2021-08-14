Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.29 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autoliv by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

