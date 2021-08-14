Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PCH stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.