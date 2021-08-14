Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

