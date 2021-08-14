Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 433 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,928.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

