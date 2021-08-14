Optas LLC Invests $387,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

