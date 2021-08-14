Oppenheimer Weighs in on Beyond Air, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Beyond Air in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

