Oppenheimer Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

MRNS opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 81,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

