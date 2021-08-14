One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. One Stop Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 193,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

